An+illegal+liquor+manufactory+raided

During a special security patrol carried out from Norochcholai to Daluwa – Karamba, an illegal liquor manufactory was raided and two individuals were taken into the custody of the Navy.



This illicit liquor manufactory was being maintained secretly in marshy land at Sethapola. It was raided yesterday and two persons aged 22 and 31 were taken into custody and handed over to the Norochcholai Police for further investigations.





