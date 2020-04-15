සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

An illegal liquor manufactory raided

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 15:00

During a special security patrol carried out from Norochcholai to Daluwa – Karamba, an illegal liquor manufactory was raided and two individuals were taken into the custody of the Navy.

This illicit liquor manufactory was being maintained secretly in marshy land at Sethapola. It was raided yesterday and two persons aged 22 and 31 were taken into custody and handed over to the Norochcholai Police for further investigations.


Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 16:22

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that several groups will be further assisted on the 20th at a media briefing that is being held. The Samurdhi... Read More

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 15:50

Another 282 persons who violated the curfew from 6.00 this morning to 12 noon, have been arrested.The Police Media Division said that the number of cars... Read More

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 15:02

Kandy and surrounding areas experienced a hail shower yesterday evening.Further information reported says that the hail shower was experienced in Katugastota... Read More



