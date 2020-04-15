An+illegal+liquor+manufactory+raided

This illicit liquor manufactory was being maintained secretly in marshy land at Sethapola. It was raided yesterday and two persons aged 22 and 31 were taken into custody and handed over to the Norochcholai Police for further investigations.
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 15:00
Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that several groups will be further assisted on the 20th at a media briefing that is being held. The Samurdhi... Read More
Another 282 persons who violated the curfew from 6.00 this morning to 12 noon, have been arrested.The Police Media Division said that the number of cars... Read More
Kandy and surrounding areas experienced a hail shower yesterday evening.Further information reported says that the hail shower was experienced in Katugastota... Read More