Rs 3 billion worth of drugs seized by the Navy (Video)

260 kilos of heroin and 56 kilos of Ice has been arrested by the Navy along with seven suspected Iranian nationals. The drugs seized today is valued at over 3 billion rupees.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of international satellite images, at distance of 548 nautical miles in the sea.



The vessel carrying the narcotics was taken to Dikowita Fisheries Harbor a short while ago.



The navy spokesperson stated that during the year since January 718 kilograms of Heroin and 1378 of ice and Methamphetamine with a combined value of 21 billion has been seized during the year.

The press conference informing the capture is being held now