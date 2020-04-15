Severe+lightning+and+thundershowers+in+several+areas

The Meteorology Department said that thundershowers with severe lightning could occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, Uva and Southern Provinces during the evening or night time.

The Department said that rains exceeding 100mm could be experienced in certain areas during the upcoming 24 hours.

Temporary strong winds could also occur together with thundershowers.

People are requested to take precautions to prevent accidents from happening due to lightning.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people

Should seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. Also to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

People are also warned about avoiding the use of wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

At the same time travelling in open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc., should be avoided.

People should also beware of fallen trees and power lines.

The Meteorology Department asks people to contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance.

Meanwhile, the Department also said that high temperatures will prevail in the Northwestern and Northcentral provinces as well as in certain areas in the districts of Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.