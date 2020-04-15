An+order+to+the+Police+to+carry+out+a+formal+investigation+into+robberies+at+Liquor+Sales+Outlet+while+the+curfew+is+in+force+and+submit+a+report

The Magistrate of Hatton has ordered the Police to carry out a formal investigation into thefts of liquor at Liquor Sales Outlets in Norwood and Kotagala during curfew hours and to submit a report.

The Magistrate has ordered the Superintendents of Police of Hatton and Nuwara Eliya to submit the reports on 4 May and to present the facts.

The Hatton Magistrate issued this order subsequent to the Police informing the Court that two liquor sales outlets had been robbed and liquor stolen in Kotagala and Pulliyawatte.

The Magistrate emphasized in open court that there is no possibility for a crime to take place while a curfew is in force.

The Magistrate also said that while the curfew is in force and security officers are on duty, such crimes taking place degrades the law.

If the Police failed to take into custody any suspects in the crimes or any of the stolen liquor, the Magistrate of Hatton further ordered that they should focus attention during investigations on whether owners of these liquor sales outlets had acted in this manner in order to obtain insurance from insurance companies.