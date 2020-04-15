A+request+from+Bakery+owners

The President of the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association N. K. Jayawardena said that those engaged in the bakery industry and their employees are facing a helpless situation.



He pointed out that based on the prevailing situation, of the 7000 bakeries, island wide only about 2000 are in operation at the moment.



N. K. Jayawardena said that as a result the government should grant some relief to bakery employees.