Should not hasten to ease social distancing sanctions - GMOA

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) states that the restrictions that are aimed at social distancing can only be gradually eased on a scientific basis.

Issuing an announcement on the improvement of testing facilities in the country with the aim to control the spread of Covid - 19 Global Pandemic in Sri Lanka, the GMOA states that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also pointed out that there should be no urgency to ease sanctions.

The Government Medical Officers' Association states that it is very dangerous at this moment to release the persons who are being tested only once without repeat testing.

The Government Medical Officers' Association states that it is too early to forecast Sri Lanka's ability to ease sanctions.