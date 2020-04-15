සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Relief to several groups with Rs 5,000 allowance

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 16:22

Relief+to+several+groups+with+Rs+5%2C000+allowance

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that several groups will be further assisted on the 20th at a media briefing that is being held.

The Samurdhi Authority through the Samudrdhi officials will disburse an allowance of Rs 5,000 by the 20th of this month to low income  groups from those that have made submission of their difficulties to the central government and the local governments. These have been considered by the Task Force headed by Basil Rajapaksa.

The groups that have made submissions include the following;

  • Tea small holders
  • Regional and local journalists
  • Handloom and textile workers
  • Indigenous medical personnel    
  • People who receive maintenance through courts
  • Private bus drivers and conductors

The allowance will be made available only to the small-scale entrepreneurs and service providers that are directly impacted from the pandemic.  

Other small-scale traders, service providers and entrepreneurs whose incomes have been affected due to covid -19 can make a submission through an application and submit to the regional committees. The regional committees will be meeting on the 17th and 18th. Once approved the allowance will be provided from 20-22.

One person will be entitled to only one grant from any of these categories, and once this one-time grant is received it will automatically disqualify the person from receiving the allowance under different category;

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi further stated that they have also identified the following categories and requested the small time local based affected people to submit their applications for this one-time grant.

  • Workers in the construction industry that include the workers and their assistants involved in supplying Sand, Bricks and raw materials, masons, carpenters, painters, electricians and plumbers  
  • Small home industries such as Batik, iron works, three-wheel drivers, three-wheel garages, and related industries
  • Local village-based service providers such as barbers, beauticians, village-based traders involved in the sale of fish, vegetables and fruits
  • People who have supplied services and traded in front of religious places

The minster further stated that this grant will be devoid of any political affiliations and proposals would be accommodated at the regional meetings. Any other affected group could also make submissions to this forum. 



This article is being updated

·        

Another 282 persons who violated the curfew, arrested
Another 282 persons who violated the curfew, arrested
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 15:50

Another 282 persons who violated the curfew from 6.00 this morning to 12 noon, have been arrested.The Police Media Division said that the number of cars... Read More

Kandy experiences a hail shower (photographs)
Kandy experiences a hail shower (photographs)
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 15:02

Kandy and surrounding areas experienced a hail shower yesterday evening.Further information reported says that the hail shower was experienced in Katugastota... Read More

Rs 3 billion worth of drugs seized by the Navy (Video)
Rs 3 billion worth of drugs seized by the Navy (Video)
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 14:19

260 kilos of heroin and 56 kilos of Ice has been arrested by the Navy along with seven suspected Iranian nationals. The drugs seized today is valued at... Read More



Trending News

Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
14 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
Details of the murder of two children (video)
14 April 2020
Details of the murder of two children (video)
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
14 April 2020
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
15 April 2020
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
14 April 2020
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.