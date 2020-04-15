Relief to several groups with Rs 5,000 allowance

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that several groups will be further assisted on the 20th at a media briefing that is being held.



The Samurdhi Authority through the Samudrdhi officials will disburse an allowance of Rs 5,000 by the 20th of this month to low income groups from those that have made submission of their difficulties to the central government and the local governments. These have been considered by the Task Force headed by Basil Rajapaksa.

The groups that have made submissions include the following;

Tea small holders

Regional and local journalists

Handloom and textile workers

Indigenous medical personnel

People who receive maintenance through courts

Private bus drivers and conductors

The allowance will be made available only to the small-scale entrepreneurs and service providers that are directly impacted from the pandemic.

Other small-scale traders, service providers and entrepreneurs whose incomes have been affected due to covid -19 can make a submission through an application and submit to the regional committees. The regional committees will be meeting on the 17th and 18th. Once approved the allowance will be provided from 20-22.

One person will be entitled to only one grant from any of these categories, and once this one-time grant is received it will automatically disqualify the person from receiving the allowance under different category;

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi further stated that they have also identified the following categories and requested the small time local based affected people to submit their applications for this one-time grant.





Workers in the construction industry that include the workers and their assistants involved in supplying Sand, Bricks and raw materials, masons, carpenters, painters, electricians and plumbers

Small home industries such as Batik, iron works, three-wheel drivers, three-wheel garages, and related industries

Local village-based service providers such as barbers, beauticians, village-based traders involved in the sale of fish, vegetables and fruits

People who have supplied services and traded in front of religious places

The minster further stated that this grant will be devoid of any political affiliations and proposals would be accommodated at the regional meetings. Any other affected group could also make submissions to this forum.

This article is being updated

