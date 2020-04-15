President+Gotabhaya+inquires+about+the+possibility+of+commencing+daily+activities+at+provincial+level+to+protect+the+local+economy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed the Provincial Health Service Directors to take the prevailing situation into consideration and make recommendations to enabling to carry out the industries, agriculture and other business ventures as they did in the past.

A meeting was held by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at his office this afternoon to look into the ways and means to restart the daily economic activities at the regional level.

The President's Media Unit stated that all the provincial medical directors and health authorities have informed the President of the current situation in the country.Considering the prevailing situation, the Provincial Health Directors have been asked to submit their recommendations through the Director General of Health regarding the commencement of industry, agriculture and business enterprises.Considering provincial health recommendations, a decision will be taken to ease the current limitations.The main objective is to pay special attention to the livelihood of the daily wage earners.President's Media Unit stated that the number of persons associated with coronavirus in each province and the ongoing quarantine process have been reviewed at length.They also discussed the daily diagnostic tests.President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has also questioned the current status of quarantine centers and the changes required.The provincial health authorities have stated that the government's efforts to combat the coronavirus have been effective in comparison to the rest of the world.