සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

President Gotabhaya inquires about the possibility of commencing daily activities at provincial level to protect the local economy

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 18:37

President+Gotabhaya+inquires+about+the+possibility+of+commencing+daily+activities+at+provincial+level+to+protect+the+local+economy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed the Provincial Health Service Directors to take the prevailing situation into consideration and make recommendations to enabling to carry out the industries, agriculture and other business ventures as they did in the past.

A meeting was held by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at his office this afternoon to look into the ways and means to restart the daily economic activities at the regional level.

The President's Media Unit stated that all the provincial medical directors and health authorities have informed the President of the current situation in the country.

Considering the prevailing situation, the Provincial Health Directors have been asked to submit their recommendations through the Director General of Health regarding the commencement of industry, agriculture and business enterprises.

Considering provincial health recommendations, a decision will be taken to ease the current limitations.

The main objective is to pay special attention to the livelihood of the daily wage earners.

President's Media Unit stated that the number of persons associated with coronavirus in each province and the ongoing quarantine process have been reviewed at length.

They also discussed the daily diagnostic tests.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has also questioned the current status of quarantine centers and the changes required.

The provincial health authorities have stated that the government's efforts to combat the coronavirus have been effective in comparison to the rest of the world.
Curfew to be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow for 10 hours excluding 5 districts identified as high risk zones
Curfew to be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow for 10 hours excluding 5 districts identified as high risk zones
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 19:15

President’s Media Unit stated that the ongoing indefinite curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and... Read More

Investigations reveal close link between Easter Sunday Bombers and Rishard Bathiudeen's brother
Investigations reveal close link between Easter Sunday Bombers and Rishard Bathiudeen's brother
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 19:01

Investigations reveal that Former MP Rishard Badiudeen’s brother Riyaj Badiudeen who was arrested yesterday, had close connections with the Easter... Read More

Two navy buses taking people for quarantine camps collide with lorry at Warakpola - one dead 29 injured
Two navy buses taking people for quarantine camps collide with lorry at Warakpola - one dead 29 injured
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 19:05

One person was killed and another 29 were injured in a bus accident in Warakapola.The accident occurred near the Warakapola Post Office on the Kandy-Colombo... Read More



Trending News

Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
14 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
15 April 2020
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
14 April 2020
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna
15 April 2020
Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna
Director General of Health Services says that Corona has passed the level of maximum risk of spreading in Sri Lanka (video)
15 April 2020
Director General of Health Services says that Corona has passed the level of maximum risk of spreading in Sri Lanka (video)

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.