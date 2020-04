With the discovery of a person infected with the Corona Virus, 113 people from Nagalagam Street in Grandpass have been sent to Quarantine Centers



Speaking to our news team health officer of Colombo North, District Number One, Sasanka Ranasinghe stated that they have been sent to Poonani and Sampur quarantine centers.



Meanwhile, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that as at 4.30 pm no new covid-19 infections have been reported.