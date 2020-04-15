Over 300 suspects arrested or detained so far in connection with the Easter Sunday Investigations - Police spokesperson

Police media spokesperson Jaliya Senaratne stated that the CID has so far arrested over 119 suspects for the Easter Sunday Attacks. He said that the anti-terrorism unit has arrested 78 suspects while 40 suspects have been held under detention orders by the CID. A further 33 suspects have been remanded. A lawyer has also been arrested in connection with the investigation.



52 suspects arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) regarding the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks are being detained and are being investigated.



The police media spokesperson said investigations into the incident are expected to be completed soon.