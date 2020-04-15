Two (02) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 235

Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 235 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-15| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 235

Recovered and discharged - 63

Active cases – 164

New Cases for the day- 02

Observation in Hospitals - 144

Total Deaths – 7





District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 45

Kalutara 44

Puttalam 34

Gampaha 25

Jaffna 07