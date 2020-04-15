Hiru+TV+Facebook+page+and+Hiru+TV+YouTube+Channel+is+read+to+showcase+your+home+garden+to+the+whole+country

During this time of isolation and social distancing in the country, you can now post your own video on Hiru TV's Facebook page about vegetables and fruits you grow in your garden.



You can use this opportunity to inform the whole country about your garden, the wonderful changes you have made in your garden, through a video recorded in your own voice which is in no more than five minutes lomg.



You should refer the video to Hiru TV's Facebook page.



Hiru TV Facebook page and Hiru TV YouTube Channel is read to showcase your video to the whole country under the theme Growing own garden'.