Two navy buses taking people for quarantine camps collide with lorry at Warakpola - one dead 29 injured

One person was killed and another 29 were injured in a bus accident in Warakapola.



The accident occurred near the Warakapola Post Office on the Kandy-Colombo main road at around 4.50 pm.



The accident had occurred when the two buses belonging to the Navy taking people to Sampur for quarantine collided with a lorry carrying vegetables heading towards Colombo.



The injured have been admitted to the Warakapola Hospital.



The driver of the lorry transporting vegetables has died from the accident.



Three navy personnel are among the injured.



Warakapola Police are conducting further investigations.