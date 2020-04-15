Investigations reveal close link between Easter Sunday Bombers and Rishard Bathiudeen's brother

Investigations reveal that Former MP Rishard Badiudeen’s brother Riyaj Badiudeen who was arrested yesterday, had close connections with the Easter Sunday bombers.



Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senarathne says the Criminal Investigations Department has so far arrested 119 individuals as a result of investigations into the Easter Sunday Attacks, while the Terrorism Investigations Department has arrested 78.



Speaking at a press briefing held at the Government Information Department he noted that they are currently questioning another 92 persons.



Meanwhile it was revealed that the 40 year old lawyer who was arrested in the same area as well had maintained connections with 2 of the bombers.