Curfew to be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow for 10 hours excluding Western Province, Kandy, Jaffna and Puttalam

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 19:15

President’s Media Unit stated that the ongoing indefinite curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

Meanwhile, curfew will be lifted temporarily fore ten hours from 6.00 am to 4.00 pm tomorrow 16 April in the island except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts.

Curfew that will be lifted temporarily tomorrow April 16, in the 19 districts will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day (16 April).

Meanwhile, 282 curfew violators have been arrested in the last 6 hours ended at 12 noon today. Accordingly a total number of 28,441 curfew violators have been arrested so far and over seven thousand vehicles have also been seized.

In the meantime, the government has decided to pay the five thousand rupees relief allowance to the elders, kidney patients and the differently abled persons either if they did not receive it so far or have not been in the waiting list but have been recommended by the regional committee.

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 21:33

Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 237 according to the latest... Read More

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 21:41

According to the information received by the Western Province Intelligence Unit, an individual illegally smuggling cigarettes worth Rs. 260,000 including... Read More

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 20:43

The Disaster Management Center states that 245 houses were damaged due to strong winds that swept through the Puttalam area this afternoon. Read More



Media Network
