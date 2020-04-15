World needs the WHO more than ever - Bill Gates

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, says the World Health Organization needs the world more than ever.



Releasing a tweet on the backdrop of the US President's decision to cut funding to the World Health Organization, he stressed that the World Health Organization's program is responsible for controlling the spread of the virus.



He also pointed out that no other organization has the capacity to perform the role of the WHO.



The US president has previously said that the World Health Organization has neglected its basic responsibilities and has stopped supporting them.



However, issuing a statement on the stance of the US president, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez stressed that this was not an the time to limit its resources for the work of WHO.