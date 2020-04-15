Ranil praises the government's response to contain covid -19

UNP Leader Ranil Wickramasinghe stated the government has acted promptly to contain the outbreak of COVID -19 in Sri Lanka. He made this statement during an interview an Indian media channel.

He made this statement participating in an interview with an Indian news service.

The further stated that the Health Sector and the Security Forces have played their role in implementing the Government's program.

Meanwhile, Former UNP MP Mangala Samraweera stated that the general election should be held after the coronavirus outbreak is contained successfully in the country.

Meanwhile, Minister S.M. Chandrasena said that the parliamentary elections will be held after the coronavirus has been ruled out that it is no longer a threat to the society.

He said this while speaking to the media in Anuradhapura today.