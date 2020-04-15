'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.



In the meantime, several programs including the disinfecting and the donation of protective suits were also conducted in the Western Province.



The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. The work was carried out covering the Gampaha and Colombo districts today.

Meanwhile, many people across the island have volunteered to donate to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations, expressing their unwavering confidence in our mission.

People in the villages of Katyaaya Yaya 5 and 6 in Eppawala, Anuradhapura provided over 1000 kilos of rice to the Sahana Yaathra’ today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the Bokundara Karuna Elders' Home and the Dehiwala Salvation Army Child Development and Women's Elder's Hostel were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, a public disinfection program was carried out in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts by Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations

Accordingly, disinfection activities were carried out at Kahathuduwa, Piliyandala, Mattegoda, Kottawa, Meegoda and Padukka police stations in the Colombo District.

Similarly, the Katana, Katunayake, Raddolugama, Mirigama, Divulapitiya, Kotadeniyawa and Katunayake Airport Police stations in the Gampaha District, as well as the Panadura North and South, Kalutara North and South, Wadduwa Police Stations, Kalutara SSP's office and Kalutara Divisional Traffic Division in the Kalutara District, were disinfected today.

Hiru Media Network in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society is conducting a parallel programme to provide protective clothing and equipment for the health staff working to eradicate covid-19 in the country. Accordingly, Protective clothing and equipment were handed over to the Department of Ayurveda.

Your life and your safety is also our responsibility, and we are ready to commit ourselves so that you are not alone at this difficult time.

Taking a giant step forward, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will operating all island for your benefit.