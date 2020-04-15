සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 21:50

%27Rata+Wenuwen+Hiru+-++Sahana+Yaathra%27+-+continues+today+%28Video%29

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

In the meantime, several programs including the disinfecting and the donation of protective suits were also conducted in the Western Province.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. The work was carried out covering the Gampaha and Colombo districts today.

Meanwhile, many people across the island have volunteered to donate to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations, expressing their unwavering confidence in our mission.

People in the villages of Katyaaya Yaya 5 and 6 in Eppawala, Anuradhapura provided over 1000 kilos of rice to the Sahana Yaathra’ today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the Bokundara Karuna Elders' Home and the Dehiwala Salvation Army Child Development and Women's Elder's Hostel were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, a public disinfection program was carried out in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts by Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations

Accordingly, disinfection activities were carried out at Kahathuduwa, Piliyandala, Mattegoda, Kottawa, Meegoda and Padukka police stations in the Colombo District.

Similarly, the Katana, Katunayake, Raddolugama, Mirigama, Divulapitiya, Kotadeniyawa and Katunayake Airport Police stations in the Gampaha District, as well as the Panadura North and South, Kalutara North and South, Wadduwa Police Stations, Kalutara SSP's office and Kalutara Divisional Traffic Division in the Kalutara District, were disinfected today.

Hiru Media Network in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society is conducting a parallel programme to provide protective clothing and equipment for the health staff working to eradicate covid-19 in the country. Accordingly, Protective clothing and equipment were handed over to the Department of Ayurveda.

Your life and your safety is also our responsibility, and we are ready to commit ourselves so that you are not alone at this difficult time.

Taking a giant step forward, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will operating all island for your benefit.

Two (02) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 237
Two (02) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 237
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 21:33

Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 237 according to the latest... Read More

Social media activist arrested for smuggling cigarettes misusing the Media ID
Social media activist arrested for smuggling cigarettes misusing the Media ID
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 21:41

According to the information received by the Western Province Intelligence Unit, an individual illegally smuggling cigarettes worth Rs. 260,000 including... Read More

245 houses in Puttalam damaged due to high winds
245 houses in Puttalam damaged due to high winds
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 20:43

The Disaster Management Center states that 245 houses were damaged due to strong winds that swept through the Puttalam area this afternoon. Read More



Trending News

Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
14 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
15 April 2020
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
14 April 2020
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
Two navy buses taking people for quarantine camps collide with lorry at Warakpola - one dead 29 injured
15 April 2020
Two navy buses taking people for quarantine camps collide with lorry at Warakpola - one dead 29 injured
Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna
15 April 2020
Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.