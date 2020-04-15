Counting+of+votes+in+the+South+Korean+General+Election+begins

The body temperature of all those who had come to vote was measured, and people with body temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius had to vote in a special chamber.
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 23:17
One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 238 according to the latest... Read More
The government is looking at commencing services in both public and private sector over the next few days.President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has emphasized... Read More
Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 237 according to the latest... Read More