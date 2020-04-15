Supermarkets+decide+to+sell+Dhal+and+salmon+at+previous+market+prices+from+today

Supermarkets have decided to sell dhal and salmon at the previous market prices from today.



Therefore, they have decided to sell a kilogram of dhal for Rs. 134 and 425 grams of canned fish at Rs. 192.



Earlier, the government had ordered the sale of a kilogram of dhal for Rs.65 and 425 grams of canned fish for Rs. 100.



That was after the government announced that they will take measures to cover the difference in the prices of the goods purchased at higher prices.



However, the supermarket chains said the government had notified them that it would not cover the difference from the 10th of April and the concessionary price will only be applicable to Sathosa and Co-operatives.



Supermarkets are offering customers the opportunity to only purchase two kilograms of dhal and two canned salmon tins at once.



When contacted, a spokesperson for the Consumer Affairs Authority said that the dhal and salmon were being sold at concessionary prices through CWE and Co-operative Societies.



Earlier, it was reported that some traders were buying dhal and salmon in bulk at cheaper prices and hiding the stocks.