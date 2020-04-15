සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Two (02) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 237

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 21:33

Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 237 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-15| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 237
Recovered and discharged - 63
Active cases – 167
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 144
Total Deaths – 7

Date

New cases since 10 April

10 April

07

11 April

02

12 April

 11

13 April

 08

14 April

 15

15 April

 04*
