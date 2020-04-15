සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Government looking at commencing services in both public and private sector

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 23:15

The government is looking at commencing services in both public and private sector over the next few days.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has emphasized that the day-to-day operations of the service should be expedited.

The President has also stated that all measures should be taken to safeguard the local economy as well as the life of the people.

The President has made this statement at a special meeting held with the Secretaries of the Ministries this afternoon.

Discussions were also held regarding the curtailment of curfews so that the official activities could be carried out without any hindrance.

It will be the responsibility of the Secretaries to the Ministries and the Heads of the Institutions to carry out their services in accordance with prescribed health instructions without letting the people gather.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has also called on the Secretaries to work with the Ministries to provide necessary assistance to set up the necessary environment for the revival of agriculture, fisheries and other industries.

The President stated that the responsibility of developing the mechanism for building a new economic pattern lies with the Ministries.

Steps will also be taken to resume development projects including the construction of 100,000 roads.

It was emphasized that special attention should be given to the local agro-economy taking into consideration the situation faced by other countries.

The President has also instructed the officials to provide the necessary facilities to cultivate the cultivable land with special emphasis on the export agricultural crops.

He also explained the importance of moving the state machinery to the village.

It has been discussed that there should be a focus on new businesses and opportunities for experienced entrepreneurs too.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stressed that everyone should pay attention to the principled development of the economy.
