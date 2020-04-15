One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 238

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 238 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Four out of the five patients reported today are from quarantine centers.



Two of them were from the Palali Quarantine Center.



The Director General of Health Services stated that the other patient was being treated in hospital.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-15| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 238

Recovered and discharged - 63

Active cases – 168

New Cases for the day- 05

Observation in Hospitals - 144

Total Deaths – 7