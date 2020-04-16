Thursday 16 April : Covid-19, World situation report - US reports 2,479 deaths in the past 24 hours

US reported a record number of covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours with 2,479 deaths. The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,082,822 with 134,603 deaths. Meanwhile, 510,046 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,438,173 active patients around the world while 51,160 are in critical condition.

USA has conducted 3,258,879 tests, Germany 1,728,357, Russia 1,517,992 and Italy 1,117,404 tests during this period.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 644,089 - (28,529 deaths)

- (28,529 deaths) Spain 180,659 - (18,812 deaths)

- (18,812 deaths) Italy 165,155 - (21,645 deaths)

- (21,645 deaths) France 147,863 - (17,167 deaths)

- (17,167 deaths) Germany 134,753- (3,804 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

UK 98,476

China 82,295

Iran 76,389

Turkey 69,392

The Global death count now stands at 134,603. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 28,529 deaths. USA has over 566,859 active cases from their 644,089 reported cases, with only 48,701 recoveries to date.

In the US, New York has reported 214,648 infected cases and 11,586 deaths, while New Jersey has reported 71,030 infected cases and 3,156 deaths. Massachusetts has reported 29,918 infected cases and 1,108 deaths Michigan is the 3rd worst affected state in terms of deaths with 28,059 cases and 1,921 deaths. Pennsylvania, California, Illinois Florida and Louisiana have all reported over 20,000 infected cases in their states.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 28,529

Italy 20,465

Spain 18,812

France 17,167

UK 12,868

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Iran 4,777

Belgium 4,440

Germany 3,804

China 3,342

Netherlands 3,134

Data source - compiled from worldometers.