Thursday 16 April : Covid-19, World situation report - US reports 2,479 deaths in the past 24 hours

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 7:00

US reported a record number of covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours with 2,479 deaths. The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,082,822 with 134,603 deaths. Meanwhile, 510,046 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,438,173 active patients around the world while 51,160 are in critical condition.

USA has conducted 3,258,879 tests, Germany 1,728,357, Russia 1,517,992 and Italy 1,117,404 tests during this period.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      644,089 -  (28,529 deaths)
  • Spain                    180,659-   (18,812 deaths)
  • Italy                      165,155-   (21,645 deaths)
  • France                  147,863-   (17,167 deaths)
  • Germany              134,753-   (3,804 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • UK                           98,476
  • China                       82,295
  • Iran                          76,389             
  • Turkey                     69,392

The Global death count now stands at 134,603. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 28,529 deaths.  USA has over 566,859 active cases from their 644,089 reported cases, with only 48,701 recoveries to date.

In the US, New York has reported 214,648 infected cases and 11,586 deaths, while New Jersey has reported 71,030 infected cases and 3,156 deaths. Massachusetts has reported 29,918 infected cases and 1,108 deaths Michigan is the 3rd worst affected state in terms of deaths with 28,059 cases and 1,921 deaths. Pennsylvania, California, Illinois Florida and Louisiana have all reported over 20,000 infected cases in their states.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         28,529
  • Italy                          20,465
  • Spain                       18,812
  • France                     17,167
  • UK                           12,868

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Iran                             4,777
  • Belgium                      4,440
  • Germany                    3,804            
  • China                         3,342
  • Netherlands               3,134

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:46

At a time when the coronavirus is spreading worldwide South Korea's general election was held and President Moon Jae-in's ruling partyhas recorded... Read More

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:30

Central Bank of Sri Lank in line with the policy rate cut reduced the Bank rate by 500 basis points from 15.00 per cent to 10.00 per cent.Statement of... Read More

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 10:11

The Police request people not to hold New Year festivals or visit relatives during the period the curfew has been lifted. Police Media Spokesman Superintendent... Read More



