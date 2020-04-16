සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast - Thundershowers in most places today

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 7:02

Weather forecast issued by the Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre states that showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall of about (50-75) mm are likely at some places (particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces).

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Condition of Rain in the sea areas:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening
or night.

Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party wins general election
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:46

At a time when the coronavirus is spreading worldwide South Korea's general election was held and President Moon Jae-in's ruling partyhas recorded... Read More

Central Bank reduces the Bank Rate from 15 to 10 per cent
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:30

Central Bank of Sri Lank in line with the policy rate cut reduced the Bank rate by 500 basis points from 15.00 per cent to 10.00 per cent.Statement of... Read More

Police notice to people in areas where the curfew has been lifted temporarily
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 10:11

The Police request people not to hold New Year festivals or visit relatives during the period the curfew has been lifted. Police Media Spokesman Superintendent... Read More



