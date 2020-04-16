සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew lifted in 19 districts for a period of 10 hours today

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 7:35

Curfew has been lifted for a 10 hour period today (16 April) in all districts except in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttlam, Kandy and Jaffna.

Curfew which was lifted at 6.00 am in those districts will be re imposed at 4.00 pm today and will continue until 6am on the 20th.

The curfew currently in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara,  Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

In all other districts, curfew was lifted at 6.00am today, Thursday, the 16th April and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day. Curfew in these areas will be effective until 6.00 am on Monday, the 20th April.

Imposing curfew in these districts after 6.00am on April 20th will be notified later.

The sole purpose of these measures including imposing curfew is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation. Hence, the Government requests the public to bear the inconveniences caused as a result of ongoing curfew in a responsible manner.

Also, the Government emphasizes to purchase only the most essential items and to avoid unnecessary travelling. The Government further requests to limit the traditions and relationships during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year only to the members of the family.

The government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes, during curfew hours,.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and fishing and cultivation of small tea holdings  and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in any district will remain in the same category.  No one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.

