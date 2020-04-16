Allowance+of+5000+rupees+for+small+scale+tea+planters+and+handicraft+industry

The government has decided to grant an allowance of Rs 5000 to workers in several sectors including Tea Small Holders, Regional Journalists, Private Bus Drivers, Private Bus Conductors and Handicraftsmen

Addressing a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information yesterday, Minister of Social Security, Health and Indigenous Medicine Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the 5,000 rupee allowance would be provided through Samurdhi officers.

Accordingly, this one-time allowance will be paid before the 20th of this month.

Meanwhile, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has reached Rs. 655 million with corporate and individual donations and direct donations. The Fund continues to receive donations from various parties.

The Management Committee of the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund met at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (16). The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Prof. W. D. Lakshman is the head of the committee. The Chief Financial Officer of the Presidential Secretariat Ravindra J. Wimalaweera is the Secretary of the committee with 16 other members including Secretaries to the Ministries and other heads of organizations.



The committee discussed future activities related to the measures to be taken to meet the expectations by establishing this Fund by the President.

Provision of medicine, medical research equipment, providing financial needs for health security facilities including capacity building, ensuring the safety and well-being of employees of the health sector and essential service providers and provision of basic needs of children, women, low-income families, senior citizens, disabled persons and other vulnerable groups are among the main objectives of the Fund. The Fund is also tasked with the responsibility of coordination with the WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and major development donor communities and agencies of Sri Lanka to raise funds.



Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations.