සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Allowance of 5000 rupees for small scale tea planters and handicraft industry

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 7:47

Allowance+of+5000+rupees+for+small+scale+tea+planters+and+handicraft+industry

The government has decided to grant an allowance of Rs 5000 to workers in several sectors including Tea Small Holders, Regional Journalists, Private Bus Drivers, Private Bus Conductors and Handicraftsmen

Addressing a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information yesterday, Minister of Social Security, Health and Indigenous Medicine Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the 5,000 rupee allowance would be provided through Samurdhi officers.

Accordingly, this one-time allowance will be paid before the 20th of this month.

Meanwhile, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has reached Rs. 655 million with corporate and individual donations and direct donations. The Fund continues to receive donations from various parties. 

The Management Committee of the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund met at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (16). The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Prof. W. D. Lakshman is the head of the committee. The Chief Financial Officer of the Presidential Secretariat Ravindra J. Wimalaweera is the Secretary of the committee with 16 other members including Secretaries to the Ministries and other heads of organizations.

The committee discussed future activities related to the measures to be taken to meet the expectations by establishing this Fund by the President.

Provision of medicine, medical research equipment, providing financial needs for health security facilities including capacity building, ensuring the safety and well-being of employees of the health sector and essential service providers and provision of basic needs of children, women, low-income families, senior citizens, disabled persons and other vulnerable groups are among the main objectives of the Fund. The Fund is also tasked with the responsibility of coordination with the WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and major development donor communities and agencies of Sri Lanka to raise funds.

Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. 

 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party wins general election
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party wins general election
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:46

At a time when the coronavirus is spreading worldwide South Korea's general election was held and President Moon Jae-in's ruling partyhas recorded... Read More

Central Bank reduces the Bank Rate from 15 to 10 per cent
Central Bank reduces the Bank Rate from 15 to 10 per cent
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:30

Central Bank of Sri Lank in line with the policy rate cut reduced the Bank rate by 500 basis points from 15.00 per cent to 10.00 per cent.Statement of... Read More

Police notice to people in areas where the curfew has been lifted temporarily
Police notice to people in areas where the curfew has been lifted temporarily
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 10:11

The Police request people not to hold New Year festivals or visit relatives during the period the curfew has been lifted. Police Media Spokesman Superintendent... Read More



Trending News

Two navy buses taking people for quarantine camps collide with lorry at Warakpola - one dead 29 injured
15 April 2020
Two navy buses taking people for quarantine camps collide with lorry at Warakpola - one dead 29 injured
Government looking at commencing services in both public and private sector
15 April 2020
Government looking at commencing services in both public and private sector
Director General of Health Services says that Corona has passed the level of maximum risk of spreading in Sri Lanka (video)
15 April 2020
Director General of Health Services says that Corona has passed the level of maximum risk of spreading in Sri Lanka (video)
Curfew to be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow for 10 hours excluding Western Province, Kandy, Jaffna and Puttalam
15 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow for 10 hours excluding Western Province, Kandy, Jaffna and Puttalam
Kandy experiences a hail shower (photographs)
15 April 2020
Kandy experiences a hail shower (photographs)

International News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party wins general election
16 April 2020
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party wins general election
Counting of votes in the South Korean General Election begins
15 April 2020
Counting of votes in the South Korean General Election begins
World needs the WHO more than ever - Bill Gates
15 April 2020
World needs the WHO more than ever - Bill Gates
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.