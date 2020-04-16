සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

245 houses damaged by strong winds in Puttalam

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 8:02

A total of 245 houses were damaged by a strong wind that swept through the Puttalam district last night.

The Disaster Management Center stated that the houses in Karuwalagaswewa, Nawagattegama, Anamaduwa, Wanathavilluwa, Puttalam and Mahakumbukkadawala had been damaged.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Power and Energy stated that around 10,000 electricity consumers in the Nawagattegama area in Puttalam have been affected due to strong winds.

That is, as a result of trees falling onto the power lines.

According to our regional correspondent a large number of low lying areas and roads in the Galle town were submerged due to heavy rains.

Reports say that areas such as Pettigalawatte, Abdulwahab Mawatha, Dangedara and Wakwella Road were inundated.

The meteorological department forecasts thundershowers in most parts of the country today. A few parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western and Southern provinces will experience heavy showers of up to 75mm.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) took into consideration the prevailing rains and landslide warnings were issued to several Divisional Secretariat Divisions in four districts from 5 pm onwards yesterday for the next 24 hours.

Therefore, landslide warnings have been issued to the Kolonna, Godakawela and Weligepola Divisional Secretariats in Ratnapura District, Bulathsinghala in Kalutara District, Pasgoda and Kotapola in Matara District and Yatiyantota Divisional Secretariat in Kegalle District.
