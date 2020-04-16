Police+notice+to+people+in+areas+where+the+curfew+has+been+lifted+temporarily

The Police request people not to hold New Year festivals or visit relatives during the period the curfew has been lifted.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that it is important that people purchase essential goods only and return to their homes as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, our Hiru Correspondent Harish Kumara said that with the lifting of the curfew, people in the Galle District were arriving in to the town to purchase essential items.

Our Hiru Correspondent in the area Athula Bandara said that people in Anuradhapura District are also arriving in to the town since early morning.