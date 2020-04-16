සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party wins general election

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:46

At a time when the coronavirus is spreading worldwide South Korea's general election was held and President Moon Jae-in's ruling party
has recorded a landslide victory.

According to foreign reports, his Democratic Party won 163 of the 300 seats.
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:30

Central Bank of Sri Lank in line with the policy rate cut reduced the Bank rate by 500 basis points from 15.00 per cent to 10.00 per cent.

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 10:11

The Police request people not to hold New Year festivals or visit relatives during the period the curfew has been lifted.

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:53

Following the French President's address on Monday evening, where large-scale events were banned in France until mid-July as a part of the fight



