The Minister of Social Security, Health and Indigenous Medicine Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that after a long period of time a Corona Virus infected patient has been identified outside a quarantine center.

The Minister said on the Hiru TV Programme ‘Paththare Visthare’ this morning that this woman who was identified was the 238 patient.

The Minister further said that she had engaged in a pilgrimage to Dambadiva and was a resident close to Colombo.