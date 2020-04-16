සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A notice on the operation of Motor Traffic Department daily activities under work from home guidance

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 12:00

A notice has been issued regarding the operation of daily activities of the Motor Traffic Department which were suspended temporarily.

In compliance with the policy of the government on working from home, clients will be able to obtain information and advice on phone numbers of officials who hold the responsibility of relevant procedures based on the districts of the Motor Traffic Department, the Commissioner General of the Department Sumith C. K. Alahakoon said.

Accordingly, a list of names of all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners together with their telephone numbers have been issued.  






Grama Niladaris withdraw from distributing Rs. 5,000 allowance
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 15:19

Grama Niladhari Officers across the island withdraw from the duty of providing the Rs.5000 allowance due to a circular problem: Grama Niladhari Association. Read More

11 Individuals who successfully completed their quarantine period leaves the Boossa Quarantine Center
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 15:18

Eleven individuals who successfully completed their quarantine period at the Quarantine Center established at the Boossa Navy Camp left for their homes... Read More

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen leaves the CID
Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 15:21

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has left the Criminal Investigation Department after giving a statement for nearly 4 hours.  Read More



