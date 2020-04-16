A+notice+on+the+operation+of+Motor+Traffic+Department+daily+activities+under+work+from+home+guidance

A notice has been issued regarding the operation of daily activities of the Motor Traffic Department which were suspended temporarily.

In compliance with the policy of the government on working from home, clients will be able to obtain information and advice on phone numbers of officials who hold the responsibility of relevant procedures based on the districts of the Motor Traffic Department, the Commissioner General of the Department Sumith C. K. Alahakoon said.

Accordingly, a list of names of all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners together with their telephone numbers have been issued.