Hotel owner who sold liquor for exorbitant prices during the curfew arrested (video)

Police officers of the Malimbada Police Station who searched a suspicious luxury vehicle which was travelling on the Kadduwa – Matara Road, succeeded in arresting two 35 year old suspects together with a stock of bottles of liquor which were being transported in it.

During questioning of the suspects, it was revealed that they had bought these bottles of liquor from Makandura in Matara and were taking it for sale at higher prices to Matara.

The Malimbada Police which carried out further investigations together with officers of the Matara Anti-Corruption Unit, raided the relevant person’s house in Makandura and discovered a large stock of bottles of liquor prepared to be sold in various areas.

The 55 year old main suspect who was maintaining this operation was taken into custody on this occasion.

During questioning of the suspect it was further revealed that there were hotels belonging to him in various areas of the Matara district and since they were closed due to the prevailing situation, the suspect had brought the bottles of liquor which had been on sale in these hotels to his home and sold them to various persons.

The suspects are residents of Kamburupitiya and Makandura and they are scheduled to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

The Malimbada Police is conducting further investigations.