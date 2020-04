Work to restore and repair electric wires destroyed in the strong winds that blew across several areas of the Puttalam district, has commenced.

Media Spokesman of the Ministry of Power and Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena said that they hope to return to normal the power system by this evening.

About ten thousand electricity consumers are without power in the Nawagaththegama – Puttalam area due to the strong winds experienced. This is because trees had fallen on to electric wires.