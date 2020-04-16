1,438 deaths due to the Corona Virus in France in the past 24 hours

During the past 24 hours, 1,438 deaths due to the Corona Virus have occurred in France.

Foreign reports said that 4,560 new persons infected with the virus have been discovered. As of now 17,167 persons have died in France due to the Corona Virus and the total number of persons who have contracted the disease is 147, 863.

In Spain, 557 deaths have been reported during the last 24 hours and the number of new deaths in Spain is 578 at present. The number of deaths reported from across the world due to the Corona Virus is 134,616 and the total number infected is 2,083,304.

510,341 persons among them have recovered fully up to now.