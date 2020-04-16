සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Was the new Corona Virus produced in a Chinese Laboratory?

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 12:28

Quoting an American State Secret Report, the Fox News website reported that there is information that reveals that the Covid-19 or New Corona Virus was produce in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan, in China.

According to this report, the virus which is carried by a species of bat in China had been transmitted in this laboratory to a human and he had been sent out among the people of Wuhan spreading the virus.

Anyhow, this is not a bio-chemical attack and the report appearing in the Fox News website mentions further that they spread this virus among the people in an attempt to show that China had a better ability to control any impact of a Virus than America.

Chinese authorities have taken steps to shut down the temporary hospital that was built in Wuhan, China where the virus originated, to treat infected patients.

Construction of this hospital was completed in 10 days and the final patient who was treated there had left the hospital yesterday, foreign media reports said.

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 15:19

Grama Niladhari Officers across the island withdraw from the duty of providing the Rs.5000 allowance due to a circular problem: Grama Niladhari Association. Read More

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 15:18

Eleven individuals who successfully completed their quarantine period at the Quarantine Center established at the Boossa Navy Camp left for their homes... Read More

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 15:21

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has left the Criminal Investigation Department after giving a statement for nearly 4 hours.  Read More



