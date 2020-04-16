58+houses+quarantined+in+Keselwatte

Police said that it was revealed that the woman who was confirmed to have contracted the Corona Virus at the National Hospital had been infected 33 days after returning from India.

A spokesman of the Keselwatte Police said that on her arrival in this country she had registered with the Police and spent 14 days in self-quarantine at her home.

This 59 year old woman is a resident of Bandaranaike Mawatha, Keselwatte.

This woman, her husband and eldest son had gone on a pilgrimage to Dambadiva in India organized by a place in Nugegoda which arranges Pilgrimages and returned to the island on 12 March.

Anyhow, subsequent to the woman informing them that she was not feeling well, Health Divisions of the Colombo Municipality had gone to her home Public Health Inspector H. M. T. Herath in charge of District No. 2 of the Colombo Municipal Council said.

The woman together with her husband, the eldest son who went on the pilgrimage with her and her two other sons have been hospitalized as of now. Anyhow, when tested it was revealed that the eldest son had not contracted the Corona virus.

With the revelation that this woman was infected with the virus, 58 houses at Bandaranaike Mawatha in Keselwatte where her home is located were quarantined.

It was revealed yesterday that together with this woman, four persons had newly been infected with the Covid-19 virus and all of the others are persons at Quarantine Centers.

The number of Corona Virus cases reported from this country is 238 at present.

The number of patients who have recovered and left the hospital is 65 while 168 suspected patients are under medical supervision at hospitals.

Meanwhile, twenty Police officers from Keselwatte have been sent for quarantine at the Attidiya Police Faculty.

An individual who had closely associated the person from Gunasinghepura who was reported day before yesterday was taken into custody for having violated the curfew. Later, he had been brought to the Keselwatte Police Station and as a result the police officers there had to be sent for quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Labour Department has decided to conduct a survey into factories that remain closed. The Director General of the Department A. Wimalaweera told the Hiru News Division that using data the department has in its possession, an inquiry is being made into these factories and industries.

In the meantime, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa emphasized yesterday that, both state and private services should recommence within the upcoming few days and daily work should be normalized.



The President has said at a meeting with Secretaries to Ministries that these activities should take place in a manner that the economy as well as people’s lives should be protected.



The Secretary to the Ministry of Health Badrani Jayawardena said that accordingly, the Ministry has commenced preparing guidelines for bringing about normalcy to factories and services in the country.