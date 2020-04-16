The+Covid-19+Health+and+Social+Security+Fund+Committee+update

The Management Committee of the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund met at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday(15). The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Prof. W. D. Lakshman is the head of the committee. The Chief Financial Officer of the Presidential Secretariat Ravindra J. Wimalaweera is the Secretary of the committee with 16 other members including Secretaries to the Ministries and other heads of organizations.

The Fund continues to receive donations from various parties. The committee discussed future activities related to the measures to be taken to meet the expectations by establishing this Fund by the President.

Provision of medicine, medical research equipment, providing financial needs for health security facilities including capacity building, ensuring the safety and well-being of employees of the health sector and essential service providers and provision of basic needs of children, women, low-income families, senior citizens, disabled persons and other vulnerable groups are among the main objectives of the Fund. The Fund is also tasked with the responsibility of coordination with the WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and major development donor communities and agencies of Sri Lanka to raise funds.

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has reached Rs. 655 million.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund.



Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.