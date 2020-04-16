Providing+of+relief+to+persons+whose+houses+in+Puttalam+were+damaged+due+to+strong+winds+begins-+Puttalam+District+Secretary

The Puttalam District Secretary Chandrasiri Bandara said that providing of relief to persons whose houses in Puttalam were damaged due to strong winds experienced yesterday has already commenced.



He said further that estimating the damage has begun and that an advance for people whose houses were damaged will be given tomorrow (17) to enable them to carry out repairs.



More than 350 houses were damaged in a number of areas in the Puttalam District due to strong winds experienced last evening.