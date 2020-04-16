11+Individuals+who+successfully+completed+their+quarantine+period+leaves+the+Boossa+Quarantine+Center+

Eleven individuals who successfully completed their quarantine period at the Quarantine Center established at the Boossa Navy Camp left for their homes today.

The Navy said that all of them were subject to PCR testing prior to being sent home.

The certificate stating that they had successfully completed the quarantine period was also handed to each person.

As of now, 68 persons have successfully completed their quarantine and left the center and the Navy said that another 31 Sri Lankans remain under quarantine.