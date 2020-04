The government has decided to pay the allowance of Rs. 5,000 to persons who have been deprived of their livelihoods including several other factions, due to the procedures the government is following to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.



A special discussion on this procedure being launched and the benefits that will arise was held this morning at the Social Security Ministry under the patronage of Minister of Health and Indigenous Medical Services, Pavithra Wanniarachchi.



The procedure to select beneficiaries who will receive this allowance will begin tomorrow and day after. Relevant sectors have been instructed to pay out the allowance from 20 April onwards.