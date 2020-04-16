The 20,000 sets of equipment for identifying the Corona Virus donated by the founder of the Alibaba Group of Companies in China, Jack Ma, together with the Alibaba Foundation, were handed over to Sri Lanka today.

A group of officials representing the Alibaba Foundation, handed over this equipment to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Prime Minister’s office today.

This donation has been made to assist the programme to control the Corona Virus being carried out by the Government and the value of this equipment is American Dollars 129,011.