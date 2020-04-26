A+sick+Indian+national+who+was+on+a+merchant+ship+brought+to+the+Colombo+harbour

An Indian national serving on an international merchant vessel who had fallen sick was safely brought to the Colombo harbour by the Navy.

This Indian was brought to the Colombo harbour under the direct supervision of the Navy Commander according to a request made by the local representative agent of this ship, registered in the Republic of Djibouti from the Ministry of Defence to assist in bringing ashore this sick Sailor.

The local representative agency had made arrangements to bring the sick person about 12 Nautical Miles from the Colombo harbour in the ship itself.

Later, the Navy Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear Emergency Response Unit brought the sick sailor to the land, complying with all health protective methods, the Navy said.

Then he was subject to total disinfection at the harbour premises itself and sent to the Colombo National Hospital in an ambulance.