Popular Actor Sri Lal Abeykone passed away this evening while receiving treatment at the Mirigama Hospital.



He was 72 years old at the time of his demise.



Sri Lal Abeykone was hospitalized due to a sudden illness at about 10.00 am today and he had passed away at around 2.00 pm.



The remains of Sri Lal Abeykone lies at a funeral parlour in Negombo and the funeral is due to be held tomorrow.



Many people got to know him subsequent to his acting in the role of ‘Appuwa’ in the Kopi Kade teledrama.