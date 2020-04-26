සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

What Japan gave South Sudan, worth a world (video)

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 17:46

World Olympic officials as well as the organizers of the Olympics in Japan had to postpone the Olympic Games which is considered as the universal sports carnival as a result of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading rapidly causing fear around the world.

With this decision, the South Sudanese athletics team comprising of five persons who began training last November, targeting the Olympic Games in Japan, had to face an unexpected problem.

That was whether to give up hope of the Olympics and return to South Sudan where in the midst of a civil war they have become destitute even though they gained independence in the year 2011, or not.

However, Japan was grateful enough to allow this team from foreign country to remain in Japan and engage in training until the Olympic Games which were postponed would be held in July of next year.

The Japanese government intends spending a sum of 20 million Japanese Yen on behalf of this South Sudanese team of athletics who are engaging in training in the city of Mebashi, north of Tokyo.

 Joseph Rensio Tobia Omirok – (Coach of the South Sudanese Athletics Team)

The Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed. It is not a problem for us. It is a terrible problem affecting the entire world. Other countries are not engaging in training. They remain seated in their homes. But we are doing well. Once I go back to my country I will tell my people about the things I learnt while in Japan. Various things, behaviour, respect and how people stay together without quarrelling with each other.

Abraham Majok Machuak Gum – (1500m runner)

My only dream is to win an Olympic medal in athletics at least once before I have to retire. If it eludes me in Japan, my dream will not die. I will engage in training continuously and my only hope is to achieve my dream. That is to become an Olympic Champion at least once.

During a dark period that the world is in at present what Japan’s action has shown to the entire world is the symbol of human compassion.

