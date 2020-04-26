The+curfew+has+been+reinforced+in+the+entire+island+again

The curfew in other districts except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts which have been identified as high-risk zones where the Corona Virus could spread, was lifted at 6.00 this morning and reinforced at 4.00 pm again.



It will be in effect until 6.00 am on 20 April.



The Presidential Media Division said yesterday that they will announce later when the curfew will be re-imposed in non-high-risk areas.