A+Counselling+Service+for+persons+addicted+to+drugs

The Ministry of Defence has taken steps to launch a Counselling Service over the telephone for persons addicted to drugs long-term, and their family members, with the spread of the Corona Virus in the country.

These persons who are unable to fulfil their daily need for drugs are facing various physical and mental problems and the Ministry said that they have become a group of risk where infection from the virus is concerned.

Therefore, a Counselling Service in operation 24 hours a day, in the entire island has been launched and 53 Counselors have been appointed.

The Ministry of Defence announced that, accordingly facts regarding any problems being faced by drug addicts can be informed on telephone number 0710 301 301.