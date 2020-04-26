Prof. Tissa Wijeratne receives two awards from the American Academy of Neurology, becoming the first Australian to win both these awards

Prof. Tissa Wijeratne has been presented with two international awards by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) in the year 2020. This is the first time a Sri Lankan or an Australian physician has received these awards.



Founded in 1948, the AAN represents more than 36,000 members and is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered care and enhancing member career satisfaction.



Prof. Wijeratne is the Chair of the Department of Neurology and Stroke Services and the chairperson of the Migraine Foundation the national advocacy body against leading cause of disability, Australia.



Prof. Tissa Wijeratne received the AAN’s 2020 A.B. Baker Teacher Recognition Award becoming the first Australian neurologist to receive this award.



This was an acknowledgement of his significant contributions to neurology education in Australia and World Wide. Prof. Wijeratne was the inaugural recipient of the Ted Munsat award for global education in neurology, World Federation of Neurology in, 2017 as well.



The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) believes that “excellent teachers deserve recognition for their contributions to improving neurology now and in the future. Teaching binds students, residents, faculty, other clinicians, researchers, and patients together and helps make our daily work more meaningful.”



Professor Tissa Wijeratne was also the recipient of AAN’s 2020 Kenneth M. Viste, Jr., MD Patient Advocate of the Year Awards becoming the first Australian neurologist to receive this award.



Prof Tissa Wijeratne was acknowledged for his significant contributions to neurology advocacy in Australia and World Wide with this award.



Tissa is the current chair, Public awareness and advocacy, World Federation of Neurology, current chair, world brain day committee, World Federation of Neurology. He is a highly visible advocate and profession not only in Australia and United States but in Sri Lanka and many resource limited countries and all over the world.



Tissa has created his own pathway for global advocacy over the years and highly influential in many countries and constantly in the international limelight. His unique ability to advocate for headache medicine, stroke care, Parkinson’s disease and indeed for all neurology and now in Covid19 pandemic is unmatched in neurology.



The American Academy of Neurology believes that “excellent physician advocates deserve recognition for their contributions to improving neurology now and in the future.”



One of the former Presidents of the American Academy of Neurology said “I knew Dr Viste and his wife Jane exceedingly well. Tissa has the same qualities that characterized Ken Viste: A deep interest in fostering the well-being of patients, in improving systems of care for patients with neurological disorders and in supporting the interest and wellbeing of his colleagues. Tissa is the ideal, outstanding recipient of this award”