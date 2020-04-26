සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Navy arrests 11 persons with heroin and Kerala cannabis (Ganja).

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 19:34

The Navy have arrested 11 persons with heroin and Kerala cannabis (Ganja).

Eight persons were arrested with heroin in Southbar area of ​​Mannar.

The arrest was made by the North Central Naval Command team that was engaged in an operation with the Mannar District Anti-Corruption Unit yesterday. 1020 milligrams of heroin was located when eight suspects who were in suspiciously loitering in the area was searched.  

The suspects are residents of Negombo and Mannar and they have been handed over to the Mannar Police for further investigations.

Meanwhile, 3 persons with 120 kg of Kerala cannabis have been apprehended by the navy in the South Seas of Mannar. The Kerala cannabis was seized yesterday while being transported in a Dingy vessel. The vessel had sped away ignoring the Navy's command while they were trying to inspect the suspicious vessel.

It was later discovered that several parcels had been thrown into the sea. The parcels were taken into custody with the assistance of a Coast Guard vessel patrolling the area.

The Navy stated that 120 kilos of Kerala cannabis were found staked in 5 parcels.

Subsequently, 3 persons who were in the dinghy vessel were also taken into custody.

The suspects are said to be residents of Kalpitiya.

They have been handed over to the Mannar Anti-Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

