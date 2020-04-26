Photographs of the Bolivian officers heart warming reaction to the two hungry dogs on the street - Video

You may remember this series of photographs that were circulated through social media.

The photographs are taken when a few military officers helped two helpless dogs at a time when covid-19, the new corona virus, was spreading fast.

This incident has actually taken place in Bolivia.

Several officers were travelling on the streets while Bolivia was under curfew in the face of the corona virus threat.

Two dogs who were starving and lost at the time had seen the officer's vehicle and started pursuing it.

The photographs that captured the sensitive moment and the act of kindness from these officers has moved the hearts of many.